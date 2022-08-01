Beijing's position on Ukraine unchanged amid negative feedback in Western media — diplomat

BEIJING, Aug. 1. /TASS/. China's Foreign Ministry has not changed its position on the Ukrainian issue and seeks a peaceful settlement, while Western journalists tend to stress only negative moments in reports about New Zealand and China, the country's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

"You consider only negative statements by the New Zealand prime minister to be news stories," he said at a briefing when asked by a Western journalist to comment on Jacinda Ardern's statement about China’s role in resolving the crisis in Ukraine, "China's position on the Ukrainian issue has not changed; it is absolutely transparent. We call on the parties concerned to cease fire and end hostilities through peaceful negotiations."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry official also said that the international community must create favorable conditions to end the conflict in Ukraine. The Chinese diplomat recalled that the head of the New Zealand government has expressed her willingness to visit Beijing at the head of a delegation that plans to discuss trade and economic cooperation with the Chinese leadership. "There is a lot of positive information in the statement you are talking about," Zhao Lijian added.

Earlier, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that China should condemn Russia's special military operation and use authority to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. According to the head of the New Zealand government, her country urges China to make clear that it does not support Russian actions and, using its influence, help end the conflict in Ukraine.