Iran is not involved in initiatives contributing to military action in Ukraine — statement

TEHRAN, August 1. /TASS/. Iran does not support any of the sides in the conflict in Ukraine and will not participate in the initiatives aggravating the military actions, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani Chafi said at a press conference on Monday.

"Iran does not and will not support either side against the other," he said, "We will not take part in any initiative that aggravates hostilities [in Ukraine]".

According to the diplomat, "Iran's choice is peace and support for resolving this crisis, and all Tehran's efforts are made in this direction." "We are ready to play a role in putting an end to this crisis," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.