Ukraine’s military sustains 50 casualties in Donbass over past day — LPR

LUGANSK, August 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military sustained about 50 casualties in battles with forces of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past day, Spokesman for the LPR People’s Militia Ivan Filiponenko reported on Monday.

"In the past 24 hours, as a result of offensive operations by units of the LPR people’s militia, the enemy sustained heavy losses in manpower and military equipment. Up to 50 troops, four armored personnel carriers and six special motor vehicles were eliminated," the press office of the LPR people’s militia quoted the spokesman as saying on its Telegram channel.

LPR field engineers cleared over four hectares of terrain in the settlements of Shchedrishchevo and Voronovo from mines on July 31, Filiponenko added.

The situation along the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian military in recent months, which damaged civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties.

On February 21, President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Moscow recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Russian President Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.

The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin on July 3 that the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic had been liberated from the Ukrainian troops.