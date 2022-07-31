Three DPR soldiers killed, eight wounded during day — People’s Militia

DONETSK, July 31. /TASS/. Three serviceman of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were killed and eight more were wounded in combat operations against Ukrainian forces during the day, Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia, reported on Sunday.

"We regret to inform that three soldiers of the Donetsk People’s Republic were killed and eight more were wounded while fighting for independence," the press service of the People’s Militia quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel.

According to Basurin, Ukrainian troops fired more than 230 shells from artillery systems, Grad and Uragan multiple rocket launchers.

"Ukrainian troops continue to deliver rocket strikes at settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic with the use of multiple rocket launch systems with cluster warheads stuffed with PFM-1 Lepestok anti-personnel mines," he said, adding that mine clearance works are underway.