Ukrainian troops open artillery shelling at DPR’s Makeyevka

DONETSK, July 31. /TASS/. The city of Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) once again came under shelling by Ukrainian troops, who used NATO artillery systems of 155mm caliber, the DPR’s territorial defense headquarters reported on Sunday.

"Ukrainian troops continue shelling of Makeyevka’s Kirovsky district from their positions in Avdeyevka. They are using NATO artillery of the 155mm caliber," it said.

According to the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center, three such shells were fired.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian troops dropped prohibited Lepestok anti-personnel mines in Makeyevka.