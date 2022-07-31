Two coalmines in Donetsk cut off electricity supplies — ministry

DONETSK, July 31. /TASS/. Two coalmines in Donetsk have been cut off electricity supplies following a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops, with more than 70 miners being trapped inside, the ministry of coal and energy of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Sunday.

"As a result of another shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops at 15:27 local time, two coalmines were cut off electricity supplies," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to preliminary reports, seventy-two miners are trapped inside one coalmine and five men - inside the other. "No one was hurt. The miners will be lifted to the surface," the ministry added.