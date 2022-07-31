Ukrainian troops use munitions with anti-personnel mines in north of Kharkov region

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have used munitions stuffed with anti-personnel mines near the village of Tokarevka in the north of the Kharkov region, the region’s military-civilian administration said on Sunday.

"Ukrainian troops have used cluster munitions stuffed with anti-personnel mines in the north of the Kharkov region, near the village of Tokarevka," it wrote on its Telegram channel and posted photos of Lepestok mines.

"The Kiev regime signed the Ottawa agreements and undertook not to use landmines of this type," it added.