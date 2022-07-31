DPR’s Gorlovka comes under artillery shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, July 31. /TASS/. The city of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) came under artillery shelling by Ukrainian troops twice during the day, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Sunday.

According to the mission, Ukrainian troops fired twelve 155mm artillery shells at Gorlovka at 14:10 and nine 152mm shells at 14:30.

The DPR’s territory has been shelled by Ukrainian troops since Sunday morning. Shelling attacks have been reported from Donetsk, Dolomitnoye, Golmovsky, and Gorlovka.