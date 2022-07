DONETSK, July 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) from Uragan multiple rocket launch systems stuffed with Lepestok anti-personnel mines, the DPR’s territorial defense headquarters said on Sunday.

"Ukrainian troops scattered prohibited PFM-1 landmines from Uragan multiple rocket launch systems in Makeyevka’s Kirovsky district," it said, adding that such mines were also found in the field near the city.