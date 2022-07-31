Donetsk leader endorses concept plan for Mariupol’s development

DONETSK, July 31. /TASS/. Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin has signed a concept master plan for the development of the city of Mariupol.

The document, published on the Donetsk leader’s website on Saturday, was prepared by Russia’s Unified Research and Design Institute of Spatial Planning with the support of St. Peterburg’s Committee for Town-Planning and Architecture.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday approved the concept master plan, which had been presented to him by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin. According to Khusnullin, it is possible to fully reconstruct Mariupol in three years. The 100-page master plan outlines year-by-year steps to reconstruct the city, the Russian deputy prime minister noted.