Guatemalan president safe, several wounded as delegation comes under attack

HAVANA, July 31. /TASS/. Several people suffered wounds after gunmen opened fire at Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei’s delegation in the country’s northwestern Huehuetenango Department, the Sonora radio station reported on Sunday.

According to the media outlet, the head of state wasn’t hurt. Soldiers guarding the delegation wounded one of the attackers who is reportedly a Mexican national.

The radio station added that some of the attackers had fled to Mexico. The country’s military detained at least four Guatemalan citizens.