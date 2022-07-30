Russian troops deliver over 420 tonnes of aid to LPR, DPR, southern Ukraine in past day

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered over 420 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) and the Kharkov and Kherson regions of Ukraine in the past day, Head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said.

"Five humanitarian missions were carried out in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Kharkov and Kherson regions in the past day. A total of 421.4 tonnes of aid were delivered to civilians," said Mizintsev, who heads Russia’s interagency coordination center for humanitarian response in Ukraine.

According to the general, 1,384 humanitarian missions have been conducted since March 2, with 49,754.8 tonnes of aid delivered to the Donbass republics and Ukraine.