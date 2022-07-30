Armenian Defense Ministry debunks Baku’s repeat claim of fire at the border

YEREVAN, July 30. /TASS/. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia debunked the repeat statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, who claimed that Armenian forces shelled Azerbaijani positions.

"The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan disseminated yet another misinformation by claiming that Armenian forces opened small arms fire towards Azerbaijani positions on eastern and southeastern parts of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border late on July 30. The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and under total control of Armenian Armed Forces," the Ministry said in its statement.

On Saturday, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported its position being shelled by Armenian forces twice.