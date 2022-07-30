Sanctions create no obstacles for work of Russian diplomats — Swiss foreign ministry

GENEVA, July 30. /TASS/. The Swiss foreign ministry believes that its anti-Russian sanctions create no obstacles for the work of Russian diplomats on the country’s territory, while all visa issues are handled "with all possible flexibility," a ministry spokesperson has told TASS.

"Switzerland takes its role of a host nation very seriously and is taking measures to give all delegations an opportunity to visit Geneva and work in best possible conditions there. This applies to Russian delegations as well," Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) Spokesperson Elisa Raggi said, commenting on an earlier statement by the Russian permanent mission to Geneva, in which Russian diplomats reveal obstacles and problems they have to overcome in their day-to-day work.

She added that the country’s government was "not preventing Russian official delegations from traveling to Geneva.

In the spokesperson’s words, "Russian entry requests are considered with all possible flexibility, in accordance with the current legislation."

"As far as anti-Russian sanctions are concerned, they do not hamper the work of diplomatic missions in Switzerland," she said. "In fact, Switzerland has never taken coercive measures against Russian diplomatic missions."

Unfriendly steps

A Swiss bank has blocked the personal account of Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov, the diplomatic mission of the Russian Federation said in a commentary released on Friday.

"A number of banks, insurance and car maintenance companies we had long-standing partnerships with decided to abandon the contracts they had with us, while bluntly saying the reason - because we are from Russia. Even the personal account of the Russian permanent representative in Geneva in a local bank, which was used, among other things, to cover medical expenses, has been blocked," the statement said.

The diplomatic mission added that it has become more difficult for Russian diplomats and other officials arriving at various UN meetings and other events in Switzerland to fulfill their professional duties.

"[There are] bans on direct Moscow-Geneva flights, [as well as] tightening by our Swiss colleagues of the previous practice of issuing service visas and other unfriendly measures. Let’s take, for example, the inability of local authorities to provide an air route for the flight of aircraft of our country's top officials," the diplomatic mission stressed recalling the incident with the ban on the overflight of the aircraft of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in March of this year.

The permanent mission expressed the hope that "the Swiss authorities will reconsider this unseemly position and return to normal practice in diplomatic communication, in line with the Vienna Convention of 1961.".