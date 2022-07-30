US top diplomat reiterates commitment to work jointly with Japan on anti-Russian measures

WASHINGTON, July 30. /TASS/. During a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington remained committed to taking new anti-Russian measures in cooperation with Tokyo, the US Department of State has said.

Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement that Blinken and Hayashi met in the US capital on Friday. During the meeting, Blinken "reiterated the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and committed to continue working closely with Japan to hold Russia accountable" over its special military operation in Ukraine.

The two diplomats also discussed "collaboration through the Quad and the importance of U.S.-Japan cooperation with like-minded partners, such as the Republic of Korea and Australia, for maintaining a free, open, interconnected, prosperous, resilient, and secure Indo-Pacific region."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation following a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow's plans did not include an occupation of Ukrainian territories, its goals being the demilitarization and denazification of the country. In response, the West began to gradually introduce sweeping sanctions against Moscow and to supply weapons and military equipment to Kiev estimated at billions of dollars.