Blinken has no plans to request meeting with Lavrov in early August — spokesman

WASHINGTON, July 30. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has no plans to request a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of international events in Cambodia in early August, Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price has told reporters.

"We have no plans to meet with Foreign Minister Lavrov when they are in Cambodia," he said when asked whether the Russian and US top diplomats may meet in Phnom Penh soon.

On August 3-5, Blinken will visit Phnom Penh to participate in three separate ministerials hosted by Cambodia as the chair of ASEAN: the US-ASEAN meeting, the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on security. Lavrov will be visiting the Cambodian capital on August 4-5.