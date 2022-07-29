No plans currently for Biden-Putin call, White House press secretary says

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. There are currently no plans for US President Joe Biden’s phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing on Friday.

"As for a call or plans for a call, we do not have a plan for the president to call President Putin," she said, when asked about the possibility of a call between the leaders of the US and Russia following Friday’s telephone conversation between the two countries’ top diplomats, Antony Blinken and Sergey Lavrov.

When commenting on Blinken’s conversation with Lavrov, she said: "You heard him say <...> that we are under no illusions that Moscow is prepared to engage meaningfully and constructively yet so Secretary Blinken made it clear this was not about a return to business as usual. So we are, again, under no illusions," Jean-Pierre noted.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov clarified Russia’s approach in terms of its special military operation in Ukraine, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in his call with Blinken. The Russian top diplomat emphasized that the goals and objectives of the operation would be fully achieved. In this regard, he stressed that the continuous pumping of US and NATO weapons into the Ukrainian Armed Forces and nationalist battalions "is only prolonging the agony of the Kiev regime, drawing out the conflict and multiplying the casualties."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. In response, the West imposed major sanctions on Russia. In addition, Western countries started to provide weapons and military equipment to Kiev, whose total value is currently estimated at billions of dollars.