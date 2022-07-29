Six killed in Kiev’s shelling of DPR in past day — authorities

DONETSK, July 29. /TASS/. Six civilians were killed and 14 injured as the pro-Kiev forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Friday, the republic’s Territorial Defense Headquarters said in a statement.

"Cumulative civilian casualties, caused by Ukrainian attacks on July 29, 2022, stand at 20, of them six were killed and 14 injured," the statement says.

As of 22:00 Moscow time Friday, Ukrainian forces have fired 626 projectiles towards the territory of the republic, including Uragan and Grad MLRS rockets and artillery shells of various caliber.

Earlier, the Territorial Defense Headquarters said five people had been killed and 15 injured in the reported period.