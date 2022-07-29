Kiev forces struck DPR pretrial detention facility to intimidate other captives — source

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalists deliberately struck a pretrial detention facility in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to intimidate other captives and prevent them from testifying about war crimes, a source in the DPR’s investigative bodies told TASS on Friday.

"The strike targeting the pretrial detention facility in Yelenovka, carried out by Ukrainian nationalists in the early hours of July 29, was a deliberate attack aimed at forcing other captives to remain silent <…> and at concealing traces of war crimes committed against civilians," the source said.

As Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported earlier on Friday, the Kiev regime delivered a strike from an American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system last night against the Yelenovka pre-trial detention center where captured Ukrainian servicemen, among them militants of the Azov nationalist battalion, were held.

According to the latest data, Kiev’s strike killed 53 out of 193 captured Ukrainian servicemen held at the Yelenovka pre-trial detention center. Seventy-one Ukrainian POWs were wounded in Kiev’s rocket attack.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into Kiev’s rocket attack.