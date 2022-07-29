No announcements of cooperation in drone production with Russia — Turkish top diplomat

ANKARA, July 29. /TASS/. Ankara has not made any announcements about the possibility of cooperation with Russia in the production of Bayraktar combat drones, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

"Turkey has not expressed its interest officially. I recommend that you refrain from relying on media reports on the matter because it’s not right to make speculations based on them," he told reporters at a press conference in Istanbul following talks with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

CNN Turk reported on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had allegedly suggested cooperation in the production of Bayraktar drones at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran on July 19. Head of Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries Ismail Demir told the Hurriyet newspaper earlier that his agency was not considering such a possibility. Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar, in turn, said earlier that the company had not provided its combat drones to Russia and had no plans to do that in the future.

Turkey has so far provided its Bayraktar TB-2 drones to Azerbaijan, Qatar, Libya, Morocco, Poland and Ukraine. These drones were used during military activities in Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh and Syria.