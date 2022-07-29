North Korean, DPR envoys to Russia discuss development of bilateral ties

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. North Korean Ambassador to Moscow Sin Hong Chol discussed the development of bilateral relations in various spheres with DPR Envoy to Russia Olga Makeyeva during a meeting on Friday, the North Korean embassy told TASS.

"On July 29, a meeting was held between the North Korean envoy to Russia and the DPR ambassador to Russia. The two sides discussed the development of bilateral relations in various spheres, including economic cooperation," the diplomatic mission reported.

On July 13, North Korea recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics thus becoming the fifth country to do so.

In 2014, South Ossetia became the first country to recognize the independence of the Donbass republics. Abkhazia did the same following Russia on February 25, 2022. And Syria made the decision to recognize the independence of the two republics on June 29.