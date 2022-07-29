Kremlin weighs in on UN bid to publish Ukraine grain export deal

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The proposal by the United Nations on publishing the text of the agreement on grain exports from Ukraine should be thought through, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

"Here it is simply necessary to think this initiative through without forgetting, of course, about the mutual coordination of the [grain] export mechanism from Ukrainian ports and about the unblocking of indirect and direct restrictions on the movement of our grain, fertilizers and other similar products to external markets," the Kremlin official said.

That said, Putin’s press secretary noted that he could not answer a question as to whether the Russian side would agree to publish this document. "Undoubtedly, you know that the military is engaged there in many ways. A group of our servicemen is working at a joint center in Istanbul. This work is now being launched and there are many nuances related to the military. Certainly, such information is usually not made public," he explained.

Earlier, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths remarked that the agreements on grain exports from Ukraine should be published but the consent of all sides was needed.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine signed separate copies of the grain agreement. The text inked by Ukraine was later published on social networks by Kiev’s representatives. The text signed by Russia has not been published yet.