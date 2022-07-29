White House: It’s not up to President Biden to advise Pelosi on possible Taiwan visit

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden believes that it is not up to him to advise Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi whether to pay a visit to Taiwan or not, White House Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told a news briefing.

"We have been clear and said that there is no trip that had been announced and we leave it to the Speaker to make this decision," Jean-Pierre stated.

"The president has been a senator for 36 years and he understands how this process works and it is not up to him to make this decision for where the Speaker goes," she said. "So, there is no public disagreement…"

Earlier, there were reports in the media that Pelosi, who occupies the third most important post in the US government hierarchy, intended to visit the island in August. It was noted that Pelosi had planned to visit Taiwan back in April, but postponed the trip because of the coronavirus.

The visit would have been the first visit to the island by the speaker of the US House of Representatives in 25 years. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said Beijing would take drastic measures in case of the visit.

Experts note that Pelosi's plan to visit Taiwan increases the threat of a military conflict between the People's Liberation Army of China and the US Armed Forces.

According to some analysts, the Chinese military may declare a no-fly zone and a restricted shipping zone under the pretext of military drills near the Taiwan Strait, which would force Pelosi's plane to change its route if she still insists on visiting the island.