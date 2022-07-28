US diplomat points to lack of progress on prisoner swap proposal to Russia

WASHINGTON, July 28. /TASS/. There has been little progress on the United States’ proposal to exchange US nationals Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan for Russian citizen Viktor Bout, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We consider this to be a substantial proposal, we’ve conveyed it repeatedly, directly over the course of several weeks. The fact that several weeks later, we are where we are, I think you can read into that as being a reflection of the fact that this has not moved to the extent we would like," he said in response to a question.