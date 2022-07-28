US top diplomat to convey concerns to Russian counterpart — Department of State

WASHINGTON, July 28. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken intends to touch upon Russia’s plans regarding Ukrainian territory in their upcoming phone call, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said at a briefing on Thursday.

"The secretary wanted to convey a very stark message on our continued concerns that Russia may seek to annex by force parts of sovereign Ukrainian territory. We have heard very concerning statements, including in some cases from Foreign Minister Lavrov himself," he pointed out.

The US Department of State said earlier that Washington had sent a request to Russia for a phone call between Blinken and Lavrov. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that the Russian top diplomat would consider holding a telephone conversation with his US counterpart when his schedule allows.