US State Department expects Blinken-Lavrov call to take place in upcoming days

WASHINGTON, July 28. /TASS/. The US expects that the phone call between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov will happen in the upcoming days, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said Thursday.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov will respond to the call request as soon his schedule makes it possible.

"Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will devote attention to this request when time allows. Right now, his international contact schedule is packed with real businesses: the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tashkent and bilateral meetings," she said.