EU moving towards war economy, recession — Hungary’s PM

VIENNA, July 28. /TASS/. The EU plan to reduce gas consumption by 15% is pushing the community towards establishing the war economy and the recession, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the press conference on Thursday.

"I see an alarming signal in the EU plan to limit gas [consumption] that Europe is slipping into the war economy and is moving towards the recession," Orban said.

The Western countries should "change their strategy" in respect of the conflict in Ukraine and find solutions "benefiting Ukraine, the EU, economies of the community countries and households paying electricity bills," the Prime Minister added.

The EU Council approved on Tuesday the plan of voluntary gas consumption reduction in the EU by 15% from August 1 to March 31 of the next year.