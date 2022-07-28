Japan issues demand to Russia over upcoming military exercises near Southern Kurils

TOKYO, July 28. /TASS/. The government of Japan has demanded that Russia pull the plug on military drills near the Southern Kuril Islands which are part of the ‘Vostok’ exercise, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said during a press conference Thursday.

"We are aware of the Russian Defense Ministry’s announcement. We have expressed our protest via diplomatic channels and underscored that the Russian side’s actions near the northern territories [Japan’s name for the Southern Kurils - TASS] contradict our country’s position and are totally unacceptable," he explained.

The official emphasized that Tokyo "demanded decisively" that Russia drop the Southern Kuril Islands from the upcoming exercise zone. He also reiterated that Japan observes Russia’s actions near its borders amid the situation around Ukraine with great concern.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the ‘Vostok 2022’ strategic military exercise will take place between August 30 and September 5. According to the Defense Ministry, the exercise will focus on the use of forces to ensure military security in the Eastern region.

Moscow and Tokyo have been engaging in consultations on a post-World War II peace treaty for decades. The sovereignty of the Southern Kuril Islands remains the main stumbling block. After the war, the entire archipelago became part of the Soviet Union, but Japan has challenged the sovereignty of three larger and a number of smaller uninhabited islands. The Russian Foreign Ministry repeatedly underscored that Moscow’s sovereignty over these territories is cemented in international agreements and could not be challenged.