Chinese top diplomat expects SCO to act as driving force in ensuring equity

TASHKENT, July 28. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should act as a driving force in ensuring international equity and play a stabilizing role at the international and regional level, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

"Given the complex changes in the international situation and various challenges, members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization need to bolster interaction, solidarity and cooperation. The SCO should act as a driving force in ensuring international equity and play a stabilizing role on the international and regional stage. It should be an important force and a driver for efforts to restore the economy after the pandemic," Wang Yi stated at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of an SCO foreign ministers’ meeting in Uzbekistan’s capital of Tashkent.

"I expect that today, you and I will reach many agreements," the Chinese top diplomat stated, addressing Lavrov.