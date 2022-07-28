Kremlin Spokesman unaware whether Putin got revaccinated against COVID-19

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov does not yet know whether Russian President Vladimir Putin received a new jab against coronavirus.

"I don’t know, I cannot precisely answer your question," the Kremlin official told reporters on Thursday. He vowed to obtain information on the matter.

The Russian leader was revaccinated against coronavirus with the Sputnik Light vaccine in November 2021. The following day, he also tested a nasal spray against COVID-19. Putin was inoculated with the two-component Sputnik V jab in the spring of 2021.