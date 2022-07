DONETSK, July 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk from 152mm artillery two times in ten minutes, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Thursday.

According to the mission, three shells were fired at Donetsk’s Kievsky district at 07:20 local time and six more shells were fired at 07:30.

Apart from that, Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Makeyevka from heady weapons on Thursday morning.