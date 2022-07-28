US national Griner’s swap possible only after verdict comes into force — attorney

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. A swap of US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was arrested in Russia on charges of attempting to smuggle drugs into the country, is possible only after a verdict is pronounced and comes to force, her attorney Maria Blagovolina told TASS on Wednesday.

"We have learnt from the mass media about the United States’ proposal to exchange our client. I would say that from the point of view of law, such a swap is possible only after Griner’s conviction, after a punishment is awarded and the verdict comes into force," she said, adding that the defense lawyers do not take part in swap talks.

CNN said earlier citing sources familiar with the situation that US President Joe Biden has voiced support to the plans of exchanging Russian national Viktor Bout for Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.

Bout, Griner and Whelan cases

Viktor Bout was apprehended in Thailand’s capital of Bangkok in 2008 following a sting by US federal agents. He was charged with conspiracy to deliver weapons to a group regarded as a terrorist organization by the United States. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in jail. Bout denied all the charges.

US basketball player Brittney Griner was arrested in Moscow in February over suspicions of smuggling cannabis oil into Russia. Griner on July 7 pleaded guilty to attempted smuggling of cannabis oil, but said she had no criminal intent. She is a two-time World Champion and a two-time Olympic Champion. Before the arrest, she played for Yekaterinburg’s UGMK.

On December 28, 2018, Paul Whelan, who has the citizenship of the US, the UK, Canada and Ireland, was detained by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in a room of the Metropol Hotel in Moscow while on an alleged spy mission. The FSB opened a criminal case against him on charges of espionage under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code. The Moscow City Court found Whelan guilty of spying against Russia and sentenced him to 16 years in a high security colony.