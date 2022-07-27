US to ‘act quickly’ against accession of Ukrainian territories to Russia — Blinken

WASHINGTON, July 27. /TASS/. The US plans to take prompt measures to "make it clear" to Moscow that the plans to hold referendums on Ukrainian territories on accession to Russia "won’t work," US Secretary Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

"Here is what we expect to see next: Russia installed leaders that will hold sham referendums to manufacture the fiction that the people of those places want to join Russia. Then they’ll use these false votes to claim that the annexation of these regions is legitimate," the top US diplomat said. "We must and we will act quickly to make it clear to Russia that these tactics will not work. Annexation by force of a territory of a sovereign and independent country is a gross violation of the UN Charter."

According to Blinken, Russia’s decision to begin the special military operation is explained by "President Putin’s conviction that Ukraine is not an independent state and belongs to Russia."

"He said it flat out to President [George] Bush in 2008, and I quote: ‘Ukraine isn’t a real country’," the Secretary of State said.

Earlier, Russian Embassy in Washington categorically denied the US interpretation of the events within the special military operation in Ukraine. According to the embassy statement, Russia is bringing back "peace to the liberated territories," and creates conditions "for normal life and "to ensure equal rights for citizens regardless of their ethnicity or language." The embassy underscored that the Russian leadership repeatedly stated that the people of these territories will make a decision on their future on their own.