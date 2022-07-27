US plans to swap Russia's Bout for US nationals Griner and Whelan — CNN

NEW YORK, July 27. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has backed the plan to swap Russian national Viktor Bout for US nationals Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the course of the discussion on the issue.

They said a proposal was sent to Russia in June. The sources did not elaborate on its details, saying they were waiting for a response. According to the sources, the further developments depend on Russia.

According to CNN, President Biden’s decision to support the plan helped to overcome resistance from the US Department of Justice, which opposed Bout's release.

Bout, Griner and Whelan cases

Viktor Bout was apprehended in Thailand’s capital of Bangkok in 2008 following a sting by US federal agents. He was charged with conspiracy to deliver weapons to a group regarded as a terrorist organization by the United States. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in jail. Bout denied all the charges.

US basketball player Brittney Griner was arrested in Moscow in February over suspicions of smuggling cannabis oil into Russia. Griner on July 7 pleaded guilty to attempted smuggling of cannabis oil, but said she had no criminal intent. She is a two-time World Champion and a two-time Olympic Champion. Before the arrest, she played for Yekaterinburg’s UGMK.

On December 28, 2018, Paul Whelan, who has the citizenship of the US, the UK, Canada and Ireland, was detained by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in a room of the Metropol Hotel in Moscow while on an alleged spy mission. The FSB opened a criminal case against him on charges of espionage under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code. The Moscow City Court found Whelan guilty of spying against Russia and sentenced him to 16 years in a high security colony.