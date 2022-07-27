Ethiopia to cooperate with Russia in preparing second Russia-Africa summit — top diplomat

ADDIS ABEBA, July 27. /TASS/. Ethiopia welcomes the start of preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit, scheduled for the middle of next year, and intends to cooperate closely with its Russian colleagues on this issue, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen said on Wednesday following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"Ethiopia will cooperate closely with Russia in preparing the second Russia-Africa summit," he said, "We also agreed to continue working on issues of mutual interest and to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in economic, scientific, technical, cultural and other areas."

Mekonnen expressed gratitude to the Russian side for its continued support of Ethiopia's sovereignty in the international arena, including in the UN Security Council.

When commenting on the events in Ukraine, the Ethiopian minister stressed that Addis Ababa's principled position was "commitment to a peaceful settlement of the conflict through dialogue at the negotiating table".

The Ethiopian Foreign Minister also said he assured his Russian counterpart of his country's unwavering commitment to continue trilateral talks with Egypt and Sudan on the Blue Nile Dam.

The second Russia-Africa summit will be held in Russia in 2023. The first Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum were held on October 22 to 24, 2019 in Sochi under the slogan ‘For peace, security and development’.