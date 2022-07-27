Israeli opposition criticizes current government’s actions toward Russia — TV

TASS, July 27. Former Israeli Prime Minister and leader of the opposition Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized the actions of current Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz with regard to Russia, saying they endanger the country's security, the Israeli Channel 12 reported on Wednesday.

"We are in the midst of a dangerous crisis between Russia and Israel. We can and must get out of this crisis," the channel's website quotes Netanyahu as saying, "For many years we have been building a thoughtful, balanced and responsible relationship with Russia. "Recently I have been worried that what we have been building for years is collapsing before our eyes in a matter of weeks."

According to him, relations between the countries have deteriorated because of "a combination of dilettantism, irresponsibility and arrogance" of the political elite. In this context, the former prime minister urged Lapid and Gantz to reconsider the position they are taking toward Russia. "If the crisis is not resolved immediately, it could lead to serious damage to our security," Netanyahu added.

In response to these statements, Gantz tweeted that "the Israeli government is behaving responsibly and decisively to protect the interests of the State of Israel and the Jewish people." Lapid's spokesman, in turn, noted that the problem identified by the former Prime Minister is in the hands of the government and that government channels, rather than "baseless statements in the media," should be used to resolve it.

The TV channel notes that Netanyahu's statements were made against the background of the possible closure of the Jewish Agency for Israel in Russia.

Situation around Sokhnut agency

A source in Moscow’s Basmanny District Court told TASS on July 21 that the court had received a lawsuit from the Russian Justice Ministry demanding that the Jewish Agency, which has the status of an autonomous non-profit organization in Russia, be shut down. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28.

On the same day, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid held an urgent meeting on the matter. The meeting resulted in a decision to send an Israeli government delegation to Russia in the near future. The delegation’s task will be to ensure the continuation of the Jewish Agency’s activities in Russia.

The Jewish Agency for Israel is an international organization dealing with issues related to repatriation to Israel, assistance to returnees and the affairs of the global Jewish community. The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on July 5 that the Russian government had demanded the agency end its activities in Russia. No reason for the demand was provided.