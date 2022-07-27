Kiev troops carry out two shelling attacks on Donetsk early on Wednesday — DPR

DONETSK, July 27. /TASS/. The Kiev government troops carried out two shelling attacks early on Wednesday, targeting three districts of Donetsk, the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of ceasefire (JCCC) reported.

According to the mission’s official Telegram channel, the Ukrainian artillery fired eight rounds towards the city’s Petrovsky District at 06:50 Mosow time and five rounds towards the Kuibyshev and Kirov districts at 07:00 Moscow time.

In a separate development earlier in the day, Kiev government troops shelled the Gagarin Mine Settlement in the west of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) city of Gorlovka,

"Five 122-mm caliber shells were fired," the mission said.

Also, it was reported that Panteleimonovka, another populated locality in the DPR, was shelled by the Kiev troops early on Wednesday.