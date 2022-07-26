Over 300 mines spotted and destroyed in DPR’s Yasinovataya — mayor

DONETSK, July 26. /TASS/. More than 300 mines have been spotted and destroyed in the city of Yasinovataya in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the city’s mayor, Dmitry Shevchenko, said on Tuesday.

"Today, 14 more landmines were destroyed in Ysinovataya. By now, more than 300 mines have been spotted and destroyed in the city. Mine action will be continued," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Yasinovataya, a city with a population of more than 30,000, is located north of Donetsk, near the frontline. It is a big railway hub. The city and its environs have been shelled by Ukrainian troops ever since the outbreak of the conflict in Donbass. More than ten civilians have been killed in the city and dozens have been wounded as a result of shelling since February 2022.