Israel set for dialogue with Moscow on legal aspects of Jewish Agency’s activity in Russia

TEL AVIV, July 26. /TASS/. Israel wants to maintain ties with Russia and is ready for dialogue with Moscow on legal aspects of the operation of the Jewish Agency for Israel, or Sochnut, in Russia, a spokesman for Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a press statement released on Tuesday.

"If there are legal problems linked with the important activities of the Jewish Agency for Israel in Russia, Israel is always ready for dialogue, maintaining important ties between the countries," the statement said.

The spokesman stressed that relations between Israel and Russia are based on a long history, regular contacts and mutual interests.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov called for refraining from politicizing the situation around Sochnut and projecting it on the Russian-Israeli relations in general. He stressed however that all organizations in Russia must obey Russian laws.

Moscow’s Basmanny district court told TASS on July 21 that the Russian justice ministry demanded the Sochnut agency enjoying the status of an autonomous non-profit organization be wound up. Preliminary hearings on this lawsuit will be held on July 28.

Later on that day, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called an extraordinary government meeting on this matter, which decided to send a governmental delegation to Russia to ensure the continuation of the agency’s activity in Russia.

Sochnut is an Israel-based international organization specializing in repatriation of Jew and assistance to returnees. The Jerusalem Post reported on July 5 that the Russian government had demanded the agency wind up its activities in Russia.