Afghan authorities making every effort to fulfill their promises, acting top diplomat says

TASHKENT, July 26. /TASS/. The current Afghan authorities are making every effort to fulfill their promises to the international community, Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan’s interim government Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Tuesday.

"Afghanistan is ready and willing to maintain good relations with all countries. We have done everything to fulfill our promises to the international community. We have destroyed ISIL (the former name of the Islamic State terror group outlawed in Russia - TASS) and united Afghanistan. It’s a united country now," he pointed out at a conference entitled Afghanistan: Security and Economic Development in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

The top diplomat of the Afghan government formed by the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) called on the United States to unfreeze the country’s assets in foreign banks, which, in his view, will have a highly positive impact on efforts to restore Afghanistan’s economy.

Muttaqi also emphasized that the country’s authorities were ready to cooperate with all international organizations and guarantee safety for their representatives. "We would like Afghanistan to become a peaceful and stable country," he noted. According to him, the Tashkent conference compares favorably with previous international forums on Afghanistan. "This is the first international conference whose focus is not on restoring peace but on achieving goals related to the social and economic development of our country," Muttaqi explained.