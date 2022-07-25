All parties reaffirm commitment to Ukrainian grain export deal — UN

UNITED NATIONS, July 25. /TASS/. All parties have reaffirmed their commitment to agreements on the export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea, deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary general Farhan Haq said at a briefing on Monday.

"Since the signing of the agreement, the parties to the initiative and the UN have been in frequent contact, including yesterday. All parties have reconfirmed their commitment to the initiative," he pointed out.

A package of documents aimed at resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies to global markets was signed in Istanbul on July 22. Under a Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations will engage in efforts to lift anti-Russian restrictions preventing the export of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document creates a mechanism to export grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. Agreements between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN provide for the establishment of a four-party coordination center whose representatives will inspect grain ships in order to prevent arms smuggling and false flag operations.