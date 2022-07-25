Turkish admiral to head ‘grain center’ in Istanbul — newspaper

ANKARA, July 25. /TASS/. A joint coordinating center on grain exports from Ukraine in Istanbul will be led by a Turkish admiral. In all, 20 representatives of the four sides that concluded the July 22 "food deal" will work at the center, the Turkiye newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the newspaper, the representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the UN began to arrive in Istanbul. It also insists that the Russian and Ukrainian servicemen will only meet if necessary and they will work in different offices.

As reported earlier, the coordinating center was set up at the Turkish Defense Ministry’s university in Istanbul’s Levent neighborhood. According to Turkish media outlets, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine will be represented by the servicemen in the ranks of colonels or generals. The United Nations will also send its representatives. Control over safe navigation from three Ukrainian ports (Odessa, Yuzhny, and Chernomorsk) will be exercised around the clock.

On Sunday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the center’s representatives were coordinating efforts for the soonest departure of the first vessel with grain from the Ukrainian ports.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. Under the Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations undertakes to work toward lifting anti-Russian restrictions hampering exports of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations.