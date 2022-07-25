China welcomes agreement on Ukrainian grain exports via Black Sea — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, July 25. /TASS/. Chinese authorities welcome the Istanbul agreement on creating a grain corridor for the exports of agricultural products from Ukraine via the Black Sea, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

"We welcome this initiative. China closely monitors the implementation of global food security," he said at a briefing.

According to the Chinese diplomat, multilateral interaction in the sphere of food security should be considered as a "key direction of international cooperation." He also reiterated that China takes active steps in this direction with its own initiative on ensuring effective transnational deliveries of food products.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. Under the Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations undertakes to work toward lifting anti-Russian restrictions hampering exports of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations.