LUGANSK, July 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled Alchevsk, a settlement in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), having fired five HIMARS rockets over the past day, the LPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center reported on Monday.

"The Ukrainian military shelled the settlement of Alchevsk as of 3:00 a.m. local time, using HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (five rockets)," the statement reads.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian military launched six HIMARS rockets targeting the settlement of Krasny Luch in the LPR. The rockets landed in the center of the settlement, wounding three people and destroying a hotel. The LPR administration later stated that seven residential houses, a drug store and a local market sustained damages as a result of the rocket assault.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin of Russia on July 3 that the LPR had been liberated from the Ukrainian military after the city of Lisichansk had been placed under the control of the Russian army and the LPR people’s militia.

The situation at the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian military in recent months, which damaged civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Russia recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Russian President Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.

The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.