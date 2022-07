LUGANSK, July 24. /TASS/. Four civilians were killed in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the LPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Sunday.

"Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Rubezhnoye from 155mm artillery systems. As a result, four civilians were killed," it said, adding that nine shells were fired at the city.