One civilian wounded in Gorlovka as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, July 24. /TASS/. A civilian was wounded in Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the DPR’s territorial defense headquarters said on Sunday.

"A civilian was wounded in Gorlovka as a result of shelling. Ukrainian militants shelled the city’s dwelling quarters from 122mm artillery systems from their positions in Leonidovka," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Ukrainian troops have been shelling Gorlovka and other settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) throughout Sunday.