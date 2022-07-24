Polyclinic in DPR’s Gorlovka seriously damaged as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, July 24. /TASS/. The building of a polyclinic in Gorlovka was seriously damaged as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the city’s mayor, Ivan Prikhodko, said on Sunday.

"As a result of shelling of Gorlovka’s Central district by Ukrainian troops, a shell hit the city’s polyclinic No1. The building was seriously damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Ukrainian troops have been shelling Gorlovka and other settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) throughout Sunday. Six 155mm shells, three 203mm shells, and eight 122mm shells have been fired at the city since 20:00 Moscow time.