One DPR soldiers killed, three wounded during day - People’s Militia

DONETSK, July 24. /TASS/. One serviceman of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was killed and three more were wounded in combat operations against Ukrainian forces during the day, Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia, reported on Sunday.

"We regret to inform that one soldier of the Donetsk People’s Republic was killed and three more were wounded while fighting for independence," the press service of the People’s Militia quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel.

According to Basurin, ten DPR settlements came under shelling during the day. Ukrainian troops fired more than 300 shells from 155mm, 152mm and 122mm artillery systems, 120mm mortars, and Grad multiple rocket launchers.