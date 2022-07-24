Ukrainian troops fire six Grad rockets on DPR city - DPR mission at JCCC

DONETSK, July 24./TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Yasinovataya in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), firing six rockets from Grad multiple rocket launchers, the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire reports on Sunday.

According to it, the fire was opened at 10:56 local time (same time as in Moscow) from positions in Avdeyevka. Three 122mm artillery shells were also fired at the city.

Earlier on Sunday, Yasinovataya also came under artillery fire from the Ukrainian side.