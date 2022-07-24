West failed to isolate Russia — US magazine writes

WASHINGTON, July 24./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trip to Tehran came as one more evidence that despite West’s attempt to isolate Moscow because of the special military operation in Ukraine, many countries have taken a neutral stance or share Russia’s position, says the article "How the West Failed to Isolate Russia" published in the US magazine The National Interest on Saturday.

"Though Russia has been increasingly isolated from the West and certain Western-led institutions, Putin’s meetings in Tehran point to a different and altogether more unsettling phenomenon: despite ongoing attempts by European and U.S. policymakers to marshal a united global front against the Kremlin, a substantial part of the non-Western world has maintained neutrality or, as in the case of China and Iran, explicitly endorsed Russia’s framing of the conflict," Mark Episkopos wrote in his article.

According to him, the Black Sea grain export deal "capped off a week of Russian diplomacy that experts say was intended to show that the Western campaign to isolate Moscow economically and politically has failed."

In Tehran, President Putin met with the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, as well as held talks with the presidents of Iran and Turkey, Ebrahim Raisi and Tayyip Erdogan. The Russian leader took part in a summit in the Astana format (Russia, Iran and Turkey) on the Syrian settlement.

President Putin announced a special operation on February 24 in response to a request for help from leaders of the Donbass republics. In response to Russia's decision, the West began to gradually impose large-scale sanctions against it. At the same time, Western states began to supply Kiev with weapons and military equipment worth billions of dollars at the current stage. A number of Western politicians have admitted that this is essentially an economic war against Russia.